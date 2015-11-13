Dreyfuss to Play Madoff in ABC Miniseries

ABC will tackle the con man Bernie Madoff with the four-hour miniseries Madoff, airing Feb. 3-4. Richard Dreyfuss plays Madoff, the big-bucks investor, former NASDAQ chairman and world-class swindler, and Blythe Danner plays his wife Ruth.

Madoff is inspired by ABC News chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross’ reporting from his book The Madoff Chronicles. Charles Grodin, Lewis Black and Peter Scolari are also in the cast.

The miniseries is produced by Lincoln Square Productions in association with ABC Entertainment. Linda Berman and Joe Pichirallo are executive producers, while Raymond De Felitta directed and Ben Robbins wrote the project.

Madoff resides in the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner, North Carolina.