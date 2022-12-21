Performers Announced for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' on NBC
Sia, Fletcher, Latto, Rae Sremmurd to take stage
Performers lined up for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC include singer-songwriter Sia, rapper Latto, rock band Liily, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and singer-songwriter Fletcher.
Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman, comedienne Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy will also appear.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton host the telecast December 31. The live event goes 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET.
Lorne Michaels and Miley Cyrus executive produce, and Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager executive produce for Den of Thieves. Tish Cyrus’ Hopetown Entertainment produces and Joe DeMaio directs.
Peacock streams Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.
Cyrus and Pete Davidson hosted last year’s new year’s bash on NBC. ■
