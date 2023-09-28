‘People’s Choice Country Awards’ on NBC, Peacock September 28

The first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards happens on NBC and Peacock Thursday, September 28. Little Big Town hosts from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The telecast goes for two hours.

Performances will come from Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Hardy, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Toby Keith and Wynonna.

NBC calls the event “the only award show for the people and by the people.” The People’s Choice Country Awards salutes the best in country music, chosen entirely by fans.

The duo Brothers Osborne will present the Country Champion Award to Wynonna, and Shelton will present the Country Icon Award to Toby Keith.

Additional presenters include Adam Doleac, Carly Pearce, Chris Young, Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, Hunter Hayes, Jessie James Decker, Josh Ross, Kameron Marlowe, Kristin Cavallari, Lady A, Lauren Alaina, Leanne Morgan, Mickey Guyton, Nikki Garcia, Scotty McCreery and The War And Treaty.

Kenan Thompson hosted the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in December, and the next one happens in early 2024. The 2024 People’s Choice Awards will air live on NBC, Peacock and E! on Sunday, February 18 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The People’s Choice Country Awards is produced by Den of Thieves. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce, along with RAC Clark as executive producer and showrunner.