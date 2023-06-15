‘People’s Choice Awards’ on Peacock For First Time Next Year

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards will air live on NBC, Peacock and E! on Sunday, February 18 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The telecast runs 8-10 p.m. ET. It is the People’s Choice Awards’ first time on Peacock.

The awards honor the fan favorites in movies, television, music and pop culture.

“The mission of the People’s Choice Awards continues to be about giving a voice to those whose opinions matter most — the people,” Cassandra Tryon, senior VP, entertainment live events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said. “Moving the telecast to the heart of awards season and expanding our reach to Peacock’s audience creates a platform for the people’s voice to be heard louder than ever, giving stars and their fans an opportunity to celebrate together.”

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards aired on NBC and E! on December 6 and Kenan Thompson hosted. E! first aired the event in 2018, after its long run on CBS.

The telecast is produced by Den of Thieves. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski are executive producers.

The inaugural two-hour People’s Choice Country Awards airs live on NBC and Peacock September 28.