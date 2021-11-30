‘Pen15’ To End After Season Two on Hulu

Hulu comedy Pen15 will conclude after season two. Season two began in September, and the final seven episodes in the season debut Dec. 3.

Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts. Hulu calls the series “middle school as it really happened in the year 2000.”

Pen15 was nominated for an outstanding comedy Emmy earlier this year, along with Black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Ted Lasso, with Ted Lasso winning.

The show’s finale was previously reported in The Hollywood Reporter, which said Konkle and Erskine are ready for a break, and that Hulu is leaving the door open for subsequent seasons should the creators decide to move forward.

Erskine, Konkle and Sam Zvibleman created the show and executive produce. Other executive producers are Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter of The Lonely Island, Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Debbie Liebling. ■