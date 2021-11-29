What’s Premiering This Week (Nov. 29 - Dec. 5)
‘Lost in Space’ returns to Netflix; ‘Harlem’ debuts on Prime Video
A handful of new and returning scripted series along with a sprinkle of documentaries highlight an otherwise light week of non-holiday themed show premieres.
Netflix on Dec. 1 will bring back its sci-fi series Lost in Space for its third and final season, while Hulu on Dec. 3 will offer the second half of comedy Pen15's sophomore campaign.
Debuting on Dec. 3 is Prime Video's new comedy series Harlem, created by Tracy Oliver and starring Megan Good.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Nov. 29 -- 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (documentary) -- Netflix
Dec. 1 -- Adrienne (documentary) -- HBO
Dec. 1 -- The Power of The Dog (drama) -- Netflix
Dec. 2 -- Baking It (reality) -- Peacock
Dec. 2 -- Listening to Kenny G (documentary) -- HBO
Dec. 3 -- Silent Night (dramedy) -- AMC Plus
Dec. 5 -- Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records (documentary) -- Epix ■
