‘Peaky Blinders’ Season Six on Netflix in June
By Michael Malone published
Cillian Murphy plays crime boss Tommy Shelby
Netflix has revealed the season six start date for gang drama Peaky Blinders. The season, which will be the final one, premieres June 10.
The series is about a gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, led by fearsome Tommy Shelby.
Cillian Murphy portrays Shelby. Paul Anderson, Sam Neill and Annabelle Wallis are also in the cast. Cast member Helen McCrory died last year.
Peaky Blinders is produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions. The executive producers are Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Cillian Murphy, Patrick Spence and Tommy Bulfin.
Knight created Peaky Blinders. The show airs on BBC One in the United Kingdom, with season six starting last month. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
