‘Peaky Blinders’ Season Six on Netflix in June

Netflix has revealed the season six start date for gang drama Peaky Blinders. The season, which will be the final one, premieres June 10.

The series is about a gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, led by fearsome Tommy Shelby.

Cillian Murphy portrays Shelby. Paul Anderson, Sam Neill and Annabelle Wallis are also in the cast. Cast member Helen McCrory died last year.

Peaky Blinders is produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions. The executive producers are Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Cillian Murphy, Patrick Spence and Tommy Bulfin.

Knight created Peaky Blinders. The show airs on BBC One in the United Kingdom, with season six starting last month. ■