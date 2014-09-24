Netflix Acquires U.K. Series ‘Peaky Blinders’

Netflix has acquired British drama Peaky Blinders in an exclusive deal with The Weinstein Company and Endemol.

The streaming service will premiere the first of two seasons of the British series on Sept. 30, with the second season — which debuts on the U.K.’s BBC Two Oct. 2 — available in November.

Peaky Blinders takes place in 1919 in Birmingham, England and centers around the Shelby family gang. It stars Cillian Murphy and Sam Neill, with Tom Hardy joining the cast in season two.

Netflix debuted fellow BBC drama Happy Valley on its service last month.