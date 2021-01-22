‘Peaky Blinders’ to End After Season Six

BBC mob drama Peaky Blinders will end after season six. The story of Tommy Shelby and his notorious family’s rise to prominence and power in Birmingham, England after World War I, Peaky Blinders streams on Netflix.

The show’s producers suggest the series will live on after season six.

“Peaky is back and with a bang,” said creator Steven Knight. “After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

The cast includes Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory and Joe Cole.

Seasons one through five have six episodes apiece. It has not been announced when season six will air.

“Along with our wonderful, supportive partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority,” said executive producer Caryn Mandabach. “Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

Anthony Byrne returns as director. Besides Knight, Mandabach and Byrne, the executive producers are Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason and Cillian Murphy. Tommy Bulfin is executive producer for the BBC and Lucy Bedford is executive producer for Tiger Aspect.