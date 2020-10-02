Peacock Sets Original News Shows for Choice Channel

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service said it is launching two news and commentary shows on its The Choice channel starting Oct. 5.

Zerlina, hosted by Zerlina Maxwell, will appear at 6 p.m. ET and The Mehdi Hasan Show will run at 7 p.m.

The Choice lineup also includes The Majority Report, a political talk show hosted by Sam Seder, and replays of Wilmore and The Amber Ruffin Show.

“News is a key differentiator for Peacock and we’re excited to bring more original and popular news programming to the platform. We will continue to expand news content on Peacock with a focus on aggregating varied perspectives and diverse voices,” said Jen Brown, senior VP of Topical Programming and Development for Peacock.

Maxwell is the author of The End of White Politics: How to Heal Our Liberal Divide and worked as an organizer for the Obama campaign in 2008 and as director of progressive media for the Clinton campaign in 2016. She is the head of progressive programming for SiriusXM, co-hose of the SiriusXM show Signal Boost and a regular contributor to MSNBC.

“We’re developing a show to help people think through how news affects their individual lives and our culture as a whole,” said Maxwell. “Peacock provides a fantastic platform for the show to be seen by a broad audience.”

Hasan worked as a senior columnist and host of the Deconstructed podcast at The Intercept. He was previously a political commentator at Al Jazeera. He will also serve as an MSNBC analyst.

“I’m thrilled to host this new show and also to be part of an exciting roster of programming as we launch this new channel under Peacock,” said Hasan. “At this crucial time, it’s essential to hold people in power to account, which I aim to do on the show.”