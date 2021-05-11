Demi Lovato to Investigate UFOs in Peacock Series

Peacock has ordered limited series Unidentified With Demi Lovato (working title), which sees the pop star investigate UFOs. There will be four parts.

The unscripted series sees Lovato, her sister Dallas and best friend Matthew “attempt to help uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena,” according to Peacock. Consulting with experts, the trio investigates eyewitness encounters, uncovers secret government reports, and conducts tests at UFO hot spots.

“Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, she hopes to convince her friends, family and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here!” teased Peacock.

Unidentified With Demi Lovato is produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects. Lovato will executive produce. Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and Allison Kaye will executive produce for SB Projects. JD Roth, Adam Greener and Sara Hansemann exec produce for GoodStory. Andrew Nick also exec produces.

Last month, NBC ordered a Lovato pilot, a comedy called Hungry.