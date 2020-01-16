Demi Lovato to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl

Demi Lovato will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl Feb. 2. Lovato announced the news on Instagram. “Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV,” she said. “See you in Miami.”

Lovato has released six albums, including Tell Me You Love Me, which came out in 2017.

Fox airs the Super Bowl this year. It happens at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headline the halftime show.

Lovato has been mostly out of the public eye, focused on recovery after a reported overdose in the summer of 2018. She has long battled addiction, checking into rehab late in 2010.

Her TV work includes Disney Channel series Sonny With a Chance and the Camp Rock movie franchise on that network.

Lovato will perform at the Grammy Awards Jan. 26.

Gladys Knight performed the national anthem at last year’s Super Bowl and Pink did so the year before.