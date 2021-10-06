Peacock Orders Kids Shows 'The Makery' and 'Babble Bop!'

Peacock has picked up a pair of animated shows for pre-schoolers. The Makery is a “make-and-do series,” in Peacock’s words, that educates through play and encourages kids to explore their imagination and creativity. Babble Bop! is a dance jamboree.

The Makery will have 25 episodes running for 15 minutes a pop. It is a partnership with Sky Kids. Each episode inspires the host to take viewers on an arty adventure to make, bake and create.

Richard Hunt is series producer for Terrific Television alongside executive producers Nic Ayling and Driana Jones. Ian France executive produces for Sky Kids.

Babble Bop! offers 72 2 ½ minute original and nursery rhyme songs, delivered in 30-minute themed blocks. Peacock calls it “a foot-tapping, hand-clapping, baby-bottom wiggling, sing-along world of music, dance and preschool play.”

Each episode is constructed around a simple preschool song, either an original or a new take on a nursery rhyme or traditional song.

Babble Bop! premieres in December. Dan Fill and Raja Khanna are executive producers.

Peacock kids shows include Curious George, Trollstopia and Backyard Blowout.