Peacock Opens ‘The Office,’ With All Episodes Free for One Week

All episodes of 'The Office' are available free for one week

Comcast’s Peacock streaming service is unlocking The Office, making all of the sitcom’s episodes free to viewers for one week.

Peacock launched last year and added The Office, one of the most popular shows in streaming in January.

Normally, the first two seasons of the show are available on the free version of Peacock, while the rest can be watched in Peacock Premium. After the promotion, only the first two seasons will be on the free version again.

Comcast has announced that 33 million people have signed up for the service, but the number of active reportedly is much lower . And the company has disclosed that Peacock lost $914 million in 2020 on revenue of $118 million.

Peacock said making all episodes free was its way of marking The Office’s 16th anniversary.

The service has also launched a content that will let fans of the show win their own Dundie Awards--replicas of the prized given out to the fictional employees of paper company Dunder Mifflin.

Fans are being asked to post video or images on Twitter and Instagram. To enter the contest, the have to follow and tag @peacocktv and use the hashtag #Dundies2021Contest.

The contest starts Thursday and all entries must be in by March 22 at 8 p.m. ET.