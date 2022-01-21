Peacock Grabs Another Hulu Exec With Annie Luo Heading Partnerships

NBCUniversal said it hired senior Hulu executive Annie Luo as executive VP, global partnerships and strategic development for its Peacock streaming service.

Luo follows Kelly Campbell, who was head of Hulu and is now president of Peacock .

Hulu is controlled by the Walt Disney Co., but NBCU’s parent company Comcast owns a minority stake in Hulu. Comcast is expected to sell its stake to Disney, but the two sides are haggling about how much Hulu is worth.

Luo, who was senior VP, business development and operations at Hulu, will be based in Los Angeles and report to Campbell.

“Annie is an exceptional, respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the global streaming landscape,” said Matt Strauss, chairman, direct-to-consumer and international, Peacock, NBCUniversal. “We are thrilled to bring Annie’s expertise to the stellar leadership team of streaming executives at Peacock and build upon the incredible momentum and success to date.”

Before joining Hulu, Luo was with McKinsey & Co.