NBCU Will Stream All Winter Olympic Coverage on Peacock

NBCUniversal announced that Peacock will be home base for its coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympics next month.

Every event at the games will be live streamed and available to Peacock Premium subscribers, including the opening and closing ceremonies, and all events airing on broadcast and cable television.

NBCU, part of Comcast, is looking to the Olympics’ one of TV’s biggest events, to give a boost to Peacock, which has been a laggard in the streaming race.

“As the streaming destination of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Peacock will offer the ultimate fan experience all in one place,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock. “From every live event and gold medal moment to exclusive daily shows, channels and original documentaries, viewers will be able to easily catch-up and keep up on all the action throughout the Games with our comprehensive Olympics hub on Peacock.”

The move follows the shutdown of NBCSN, NBCU's sports network, at year end.

“We are excited to offer NBC Olympics’ storytelling and complete streaming coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Peacock,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer, NBC Olympics & Paralympics. “This approach provides the American audience with a dynamic, easy-to-use Olympic viewing hub where not a single moment, live or on-demand, will be missed.” ■