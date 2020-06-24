Peacock Adds Vizio and LG for National Rollout

NBCUniversal made a deal that puts its Peacock streaming service on smart TV sets made by Vizio and LG when it rolls out nationally on July 15.

When Peacock launches nationally it can be accessed through the LG Smart TVs Home Launcher or the built-in application on the Vizio SmartCast Home screen.

This follows an announcement Tuesday of an agreement with Google to support the Peacock app on Android mobile and Android TV OTT devices, as well as Chromecast OTT dongles and Chrommebook computers.

“We want to provide fans of Peacock’s vast programming a choice of how and where they consume our content when we launch nationally next month, said Matt Bond, chairman of content distribution for NBCU. “Vizio and LG are great partners that will help provide these fans the viewing experience they’ve come to expect from us at NBCUniversal.”

When it launches nationally July 15, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring live channels and 7,500 hours of on-demand shows and movies. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month with more than 15,000 hours of content. Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to ad-free for an additional $5.00 per month.

Peacock is currently available to cable and broadband subscribers of NBCU parent company Comcast.

In addition to Google devices and Comcast cable set-tops, NBCU has already locked down Peacock device support for Apple's iOS, tvOS and Mac gadgets, as well as Microsoft's Xbox One. (Peacock will also be available for free to subscribers of Cox Communications's Contour platform, which is based on Comcast's X1 blueprint.)

NBCU has yet to announce device support deals with Roku and Amazon.