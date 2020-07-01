Peacock Adds Series, Films in Deal With ViacomCBS

Ray Donovan is one of the ViacomCBS shows that will be on Peacock

Peacock, the streaming service from Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit, agreed to license a number of series and movies from ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS is planning to expand its own direct-to-consumer, with a preview coming this summer before a launch in 2021 creating what CEO Bob Bakish called a “super” streamer, but has decided to continue to license some of the content in its libraries to rival services.

Related: CBS to Roll out ‘Super’ Streamer in 2021

Included in the agreement are series Ray Donovan, The Affair, Charmed, Undercover Boss, The Game, Everybody Hates Chris and Real Husbands of Hollywood. They’ll be available when Peacock launches outside of the Comcast footprint on July 15.

Peacock has also license films including The Godfather trilogy, Catch Me If You Can, The Talented Mr. Ripley, American Beauty, Patriot Games, Last Holiday, Fatal Attraction, The Firm and An Officer and a Gentleman. Peacock will have limited exclusive windows to the films in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“This agreement with Peacock demonstrates the incredible and enduring value of ViacomCBS content,” said Dan Cohen, President, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. “The partnership we are announcing today is consistent with our strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively licensing our library product to third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are truly excited to bring some of the most popular movies and series from across the ViacomCBS family of brands to Peacock,” said Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock. “We continue to expand the Peacock catalog with premium programming from NBCUniversal and beyond; partnering with companies like ViacomCBS to ensure that all of our viewers can choose from the best entertainment options available in the market today.”

Peacock will launch across mobile, web and connected TV platforms with a free tier in July. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month and features more than 15,000 hours of content. Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to ad-free for an additional $5.00 per month