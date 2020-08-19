Peacock Adding Sports Channel to Lineup
Talk show ‘Brother From Another’ to start in September
Comcast’s Peacock streaming service said it will be adding a new sports channel that will have its debut on Aug. 24.
The new channel will feature talk show such as PFT Live with Mike Florio, The Rich Eisen Show and a new original program, Brother From Another, which is expected to launch in September.
Brother From Another will feature journalists Michael Holley and Michael Smith, described as long-time friends by Peacock.
Holley and Smith will co-executive produce and co-host on weekday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.
Holley and Smith met when they worked at the Boston Globe. Holley is currently a host and columnist for NBC Sports Boston. Smith moved to ESPN in 2004 and spent 15 years at the sports network.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.