Peacock Adding Sports Channel to Lineup

Comcast’s Peacock streaming service said it will be adding a new sports channel that will have its debut on Aug. 24.

The new channel will feature talk show such as PFT Live with Mike Florio, The Rich Eisen Show and a new original program, Brother From Another, which is expected to launch in September.

Michael Holley (Image credit: Peacock)

Brother From Another will feature journalists Michael Holley and Michael Smith, described as long-time friends by Peacock.

Holley and Smith will co-executive produce and co-host on weekday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Holley and Smith met when they worked at the Boston Globe. Holley is currently a host and columnist for NBC Sports Boston. Smith moved to ESPN in 2004 and spent 15 years at the sports network.