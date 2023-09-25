Peachtree Sports Network To Air on Gray Stations Across Georgia

Peachtree Sports Network launches Sunday, October 1 on WPCH Atlanta’s channel 17.2. Known as Peachtree TV, WPCH is an independent station that’s owned by Gray Television. Besides being available over the air, Peachtree Sports Network will be on Comcast and Spectrum cable.

The sports network will later air on Gray-owned over-the-air channels across the state, including stations in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Savannah.

“As a lifelong sports fan, I know firsthand I became a fan by watching my local teams play on broadcast television,” WANF-WPCH VP and general manager Erik Schrader said. “While existing fans may follow their teams behind paywalls, there’s no question that new sports fans are born watching broadcast stations. Georgia has so many tremendous teams that simply need an audience and so many sports fans that just need a station where they can watch live events. We’re proud and eager to be at the very beginning of what will become a legacy sports tradition across our state.”

Peachtree Sports Network will broadcast live games from the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G-League, high school football through Score Atlanta, hockey from the Atlanta Gladiators and the Savannah Ghost Pirates of the ECHL, the Georgia Swarm of the National Lacrosse League and the Atlanta Hustle of the American Ultimate Disc League.

The first live sporting event will be Friday, October 6, from sports marketing company Score Atlanta, when Cass takes on Cartersville at 8 p.m.

“Peachtree Sports Network gives us the opportunity to bring all sports together on one television platform,” Score Atlanta president I.J. Rosenberg said. “This is an incredible opportunity to give athletes more exposure, and develop more programming focused on high school sports.”