Paul Reubens, Who Created and Played Pee-wee Herman, Has Died

Paul Reubens, who played Pee-wee Herman on stage and on screen, died July 30. He was 70 and had been battling cancer.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” it said on Pee-wee Herman’s social media platforms. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Born in Peekskill, New York and growing up in Sarasota, Florida, Reubens studied at California Institute of the Arts and got his start in the Groundlings, where he launched his Pee-wee Herman character.

He premiered The Pee-wee Herman Show, a stage production, in Los Angeles in the early ‘80s. A Pee-wee Herman special on HBO followed.

Reubens starred in ‘80s movies Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, directed by Tim Burton, and Big Top Pee-wee. Weekend morning show Pee-wee’s Playhouse aired on CBS from 1986 to 1991.

Reubens was arrested for indecent exposure at an adult-movie theater in 1991.

The Pee-wee Herman Show came to Broadway in 2010, with HBO airing the special a year later. Movie Pee-wee’s Big Holiday came out on Netflix in 2016.

Reubens’ TV credits included 30 Rock, Gotham and The Blacklist, and his film work includes 2001 movie Blow.

Reubens had penned a note to fans to be shared following his death. “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” it said. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Said Jimmy Kimmel on Twitter: “Paul Reubens was like no one else - a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him.”