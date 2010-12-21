HBO to Bring Home 'The Pee-wee Herman Show On Broadway'

Thirty years after he made his debut on the premium network, Paul Reubens will make his return to HBO in 2011.

HBO

will present "The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway," shooting the show,

immediately following the conclusion of its engagement at the Stephen

Sondheim Theatre in New York on Jan. 2.

"Before his hit

series and movies, HBO introduced Paul Reubens' Pee-wee Herman to a

national audience in the Young Comedians series, followed by the groundbreaking 1981 special," said Nancy Geller, senior vice president

of HBO original programming in a statement. "It's thrilling to have Paul

back on the network, and it will be a blast to return to Pee-wee's

Playhouse."



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com