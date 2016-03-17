Fox Renews ‘Gotham’ for Season Three

Fox has renewed villains-vigilantes drama Gotham for a third season. The show, depicting a young orphan named Bruce Wayne, is averaging nine million total viewers across multi-platforms, according to Fox.

Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon and John Stephens are executive producers on the series.

“It takes a very special team to tell the tales of Gotham. For the past two seasons, Bruno, Danny and John have masterfully honored the mythology of Gotham and brought it to life with depth, emotion and memorable high drama,” said David Madden, president of Fox Entertainment. “This incredibly talented cast has redefined these iconic characters for a new generation, and we couldn’t be more proud of this show.”

The March 21 episode will begin a guest arc from Paul Reubens, better known to some as Pee Wee Herman.

Gotham is based upon the characters from DC Comics and is produced by Warner Bros. Television.