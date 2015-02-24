Netflix Picks Up Apatow-Produced Pee-Wee Herman Film

Pee-wee Herman is coming to Netflix.

Paul Reubens will revive the classic character in a movie that will be distributed by Netflix and produced by Judd Apatow. The two had been working on the movie, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday over the past four years. John Lee (Broad City, Inside Amy Schumer) will direct the film.

In Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, a fateful meeting with a mysterious stranger inspires Pee-wee Herman to take his first-ever holiday in this epic story of friendship and destiny.

“Judd and I dreamt up this movie four years ago. The world was much different back then— Netflix was waiting by the mailbox for red envelopes to arrive. I’ve changed all that. The future is here. Get used to it. Bowtie is the new black,” said Reubens.

No release date was announced, but production on the movie will start soon and it will be available in all Netflix territories.

This marks the latest film to be released on Netflix, along with the sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The streaming service also has multi-picture deals with Adam Sandler and popular indie duo Jay and Mark Duplass.