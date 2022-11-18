Patrick Duffy, Star of ‘Dallas’, Returns to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Patrick Duffy, who played Bobby on Dallas, returns to soap The Bold and the Beautiful as Logan family patriarch Stephen Logan starting November 23. The daytime show is on CBS.

Duffy previously played Stephen from 2006 to 2011. When the character was last seen, Stephen was planning his honeymoon with Pam Douglas, but since then, he has been shrouded in mystery. The character ended the engagement and moved to Dallas, which CBS called a nod to Duffy’s time on the primetime soap.

Stephen will pay a surprise visit to his daughters Brooke, Donna and Katie, as the Logan sisters meet their father’s new girlfriend Lucy, who is played by Duffy’s real-life partner, Linda Purl.

Dallas premiered on CBS in 1978. Duffy played Bobby, brother of J.R., throughout the 13-year run of the drama, about the Ewing family and their oil-industry endeavours. Dallas came back for three seasons on TNT, and ended in 2014.

The Bold and the Beautiful centers on the lives, loves, successes and heartbreaks of the Forresters, Logans and Spencers. It debuted in 1987. Katherine Kelly Lang, Jennifer Gareis and Heather Tom are in the cast.

The show is produced by Bell-Phillip Television Productions, Inc. Bradley Bell is the executive producer and head writer. ■