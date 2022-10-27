Sheila Carter, Villain on 'The Bold and the Beautiful', Gets Greatest Hits Special

The Bold and the Beautiful celebrates 30 years of villain Sheila Carter with an episode dedicated to her most conniving moments. Fittingly, the episode airs on Halloween, in the 1:30 p.m. ET slot.

Kimberlin Brown portrays Sheila Carter.

The daytime show airs on CBS and streams on Paramount Plus.

Carter enjoys tormenting the wealthy Forrester family. Her nemeses have included Maggie Forrester, Stephanie Douglas, Sally Spectra and Macy Alexander. “Some of her conniving schemes have included framing her foes, taking hostages, attempting murder, and altering paternity tests,” said CBS.

Carter’s greatest hits include kidnapping James Warwick and holding him hostage (1995), faking her death in Genoa City and heading to Los Angeles (1998), dumping a swarm of bees into Lance’s window (2002), poisoning Lauren Fenmore, trying to get her to jump off a building, then attempting to murder her in a boat explosion (2005), attacking Quinn Fuller with a fire poker (2017), swapping out Brooke Logan Forrester’s non-alcoholic champagne with the real stuff (2021) and shooting her son Finn (2022).

Set in the world of the Los Angeles fashion scene, The Bold and the Beautiful focuses on the lives and businesses of the powerful Forrester family, and its fashion-forward company, Forrester Creations.

The show, currently in season 36, is a Bell-Phillip Television production. It is executive produced and written by Bradley P. Bell. ■