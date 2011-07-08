TNTGreenlights 'Dallas' Reboot

TNT has officially

greenlit their Dallas reboot, the network announced Friday.

Based on the

popular series that ran from 1978-1991, Dallas centers around the

rivalries and power struggles within a the Ewing family, a Texas oil and cattle-ranching

dynasty. The original was famous for its notable cliffhangers, including the

well-known, "Who Shot J.R.?"

TNT will be giving

viewers a sneak peak of Dallas during the season

premieres of Rizzoli & Isles and The Closer, both of which

are on Monday, June 11. Sneak peaks can also be viewed at

http://www.dallastnt.com.

The new series stars Josh Henderson (90210), Jesse Metcalfe (John

Tucker Must Die), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Julie

Gonzalo (Veronica Mars) and Brenda Strong (Desperate Housewives),

who will be joined by original castmembers Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray and Larry

Hagman.

The 10-episode season is expected to premiere in summer 2012.