TNTGreenlights 'Dallas' Reboot
TNT has officially
greenlit their Dallas reboot, the network announced Friday.
Based on the
popular series that ran from 1978-1991, Dallas centers around the
rivalries and power struggles within a the Ewing family, a Texas oil and cattle-ranching
dynasty. The original was famous for its notable cliffhangers, including the
well-known, "Who Shot J.R.?"
TNT will be giving
viewers a sneak peak of Dallas during the season
premieres of Rizzoli & Isles and The Closer, both of which
are on Monday, June 11. Sneak peaks can also be viewed at
http://www.dallastnt.com.
The new series stars Josh Henderson (90210), Jesse Metcalfe (John
Tucker Must Die), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Julie
Gonzalo (Veronica Mars) and Brenda Strong (Desperate Housewives),
who will be joined by original castmembers Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray and Larry
Hagman.
The 10-episode season is expected to premiere in summer 2012.
