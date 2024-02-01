Paramount Plus Super Bowl Spot Stars Patrick Stewart

With Paramount Global’s CBS broadcasting the Super Bowl, Paramount Plus will again have a commercial during the big game.

This year’s super spot features features Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Stewart and other characters from the streaming service, which will also be carrying the game..

In the spot, Stewart and the other characters are trapped in an icy canyon on Paramount Mountain. Among those present is Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, who fails to throw a rescue rope over the canyon ridge.

Patrick Stewart and Arnold in Super Bowl spot (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

When Tagovailoa says he would have done better throwing something football-shaped, Stewart suggests Arnold of Hey Arnold, whose head is famously football shaped.

Tagovailoa balks at tossing a child (Drew Barrymore agrees) and Stewart decides to do it himself as Creed plays Higher.

Also Read: Paramount Plus Snaps New Spots as Super Bowl Nears

Stewart’s throw falls short. His next idea is to find something made of pigskin, an idea that makes Peppa Pig nervous.

Other chilly characters in the spot are Dora of Dora the Explorer, Knuckles from Sonic the Hedgehog and Jeff Probst of Survivor.

This is Paramount Plus’ 15th “Mountain of Entertainment” brand commercial and its third Super Bowl spot. Stewart also appeared in the streamer’s first Super Bowl spot three years ago when CBS last had the big game.

CBS was able to sell this year’s Super Bowl spots at prices topping $7 million.