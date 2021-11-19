‘Pam & Tommy’ Premieres February 2 on Hulu

Pam & Tommy, a scripted series about Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee and a sex tape that was shared with the world, begins on Hulu February 2. Lily James and Sebastian Stan play Anderson and Lee.

Anderson got her start on Baywatch. Lee was the drummer in Motley Crue.

Craig Gillespie directed Pam & Tommy. His credits include I, Tonya.

Hulu shared the Pam & Tommy trailer on YouTube November 18.

Seth Rogen plays the electrician who stole the sex tape from the couple’s Malibu mansion. Taylor Schilling and Nick Offerman are also in the cast. ■