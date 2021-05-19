Hulu Shows Off Its Originals

Hulu showed off its new originals in the Disney upfront presentation May 18. Those include an unscripted Kardashian-Jenner family series, another focused on Paul McCartney and the Beatles, and a scripted series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and a certain tape they made.

“Our job is to make sure we have the right show on the right platform for the right audience,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Regardless of where a show lives, there’s no better strategy than quality.”

Kris Jenner talked up the as-yet untitled Kardashian-Jenner series, which premieres in 2022. “Partnering with Disney was a no-brainer,” she said. “We’re huge Bachelor fans and I love American Idol.”

Nineteen seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are on Hulu.

“This is the next chapter,” added Jenner.

Erwich spoke about Pam & Tommy, centered on Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee and a certain viral video related to the pair. Lily James and Sebastian Stan play Anderson and Lee. Seth Rogen plays the electrician who stole the sex tape from the couple’s Malibu mansion.

The Girl From Plainville is about a teen girl who pushed her boyfriend to commit suicide via text messages. Elle Fanning stars.

Dopesick is about America’s opioid addiction. Michael Keaton stars.

Unscripted McCartney 3, 2, 1 features the former Beatle and superstar producer Rick Rubin, going through Beatles tapes left at Abbey Road Studios. That premieres July 16.

ABC shared its 2021-2022 schedule May 18.

Erwich noted that Hulu’s total audience is up 67% over the past two years, with 103 million ad-supported viewers. The median age, he said, is 34.

“Hulu’s audience is young and savvy,” said Erwich.