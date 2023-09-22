PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Go Live on YouTube

The PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, which includes panels featuring cast, crew and producers from new and returning series, become available to the public on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel September 22. Shows that are featured include Dancing with the Stars on ABC, the reboot Goosebumps on Disney Plus and Hulu and Lessons in Chemistry on Apple TV Plus.

Paley members and Citi cardholders had access to the panels a few days before the public did.

The Dancing with the Stars panel includes showrunner Conrad Green, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, and co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

The Lessons in Chemistry panel has Lee Eisenberg, showrunner and executive producer; Sarah Adina Smith, director; Cat Smith, production designer; and Courtney McBroom, food consultant.

The Goosebumps panel features executive producers Pavun Shetty and Conor Welch, costume designer Cynthia Summers and production designer Dan Hermansen.

Other panels showcase CBS’s The Amazing Race, Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show, NBC’s Quantum Leap, Netflix’s Love is Blind, OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Prime Video’s Invincible, Paramount Plus’s Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court and TLC’s 90 Day Fiance.

“As we proudly announce our annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews lineup, we are excited to continue our tradition of providing television enthusiasts with an exclusive glimpse into the upcoming fall television season,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO, The Paley Center for Media. “This year's remarkable lineup, featuring discussions with industry luminaries, stars and creative visionaries, promises to be a captivating experience for all.”