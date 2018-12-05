Paley Center Announces Additions to Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors

The Paley Center for Media has announced new members to its Board of Trustees and its Los Angeles Board of Governors.

Additions to the Board of Trustees include Adam Bird, senior partner, McKinsey and Company; Steve Cooper, CEO, Warner Music Group; Jennifer Mullin, CEO, Fremantle; Tyler Perry, founder & owner, Tyler Perry Studios; Jimmy Pitaro, co-chair, Disney Media Networks & president, ESPN; Ryan Seacrest, creative entrepreneur, TV radio host and producer; and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

New members to the Los Angeles Board of Governors are Randy Freer, CEO, Hulu; Tina Perry, general manager, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network; Kevin Reilly, president, TNT/TBS, chief creative officer, Turner Entertainment; Jennifer Salke, head, Amazon Studios; and Michael Wright, president, EPIX.

“It is an honor to welcome this distinguished group to the Paley Center’s Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO. “The experience and knowledge each of these leaders will bring to the Paley Center further bolsters our position as the media industry’s preeminent nonprofit.”