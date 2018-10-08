Tina Perry Named GM of OWN

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Monday named Tina Perry general manager of the network, replacing departing network president Erik Logan.

Perry, promoted from executive VP of business and legal affairs, will oversee all business and creative areas of OWN beginning January 2019. Perry will report directly to network chairman and CEO Oprah Winfrey. OWN is a joint venture of Winfrey's Harpo Inc. and Discovery Inc.

Logan will leave OWN after seven years serving as the network's president to take a position with the World Surf League. Under Logan’s tutelage, the network has become the leading cable network with African-American women through a slate of original scripted programming such as Queen Sugar, Greenleaf and Love Is …, according to OWN.

“Erik has been a great leader and was the driving force in the network’s turn around. Everyone who knows Erik knows he has a passion for surfing and this is a perfect opportunity for him,” said Winfrey in a statement. “Tina has been an important and valued member of the executive team at OWN since before launch and played a vital role in shaping the network as a member of the board. I am confident in taking the reins at OWN she will guide the network to continued success.”

Before joining OWN in 2009, Perry, a veteran dealmaker, handled business and legal affairs for Viacom's MTV and VH1, according to OWN.