Jennifer Salke to Lead Amazon Studios

Jennifer Salke has been tapped to lead Amazon Studios, the production arm of the ecommerce giant, Broadcasting & Cable has confirmed.



Salke, who was most recently NBC Entertainment president, will oversee all of Amazon's television and film production.



She succeeds Roy Price in the role. Price left the company last year amid accusations of sexual harassment.



While at NBC, Salke shepherded shows including This Is Us, The Good Place and Superstore.







Warm welcome to Jennifer Salke as our new Head of Amazon Studios! It has been an honor and privilege to have served as interim head to a great team. Looking forward to this team's awesome future! https://t.co/l368YMLji8 via @thr

— Albert Cheng (@albert_cheng) February 9, 2018