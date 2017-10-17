Roy Price Resigns From Amazon Studios

Roy Price, head of Amazon Studios, has resigned following charges of sexual harassment. Deadline.com previously reported Price’s departure, and Amazon has confirmed.

Price was suspended last week following allegations from Isa Hackett, a producer on Amazon drama The Man in the High Castle, that Price directed sexually suggestive comments toward her. Amazon Studios’ COO Albert Cheng was named interim chief.

Hackett is the daughter of the late Philip K. Dick, who wrote the book that The Man in the High Castle is based on.

Hackett’s allegations came after Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company following allegations against him for sexual harassment from numerous women.



Price came aboard Amazon in 2004.



Amazon’s original series have been a mixed bag. Man in the High Castle and Transparent have been hits, while other big swings, including The Last Tycoon and Good Girls Revolt, failed to catch on.