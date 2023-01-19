PadSquad Working With Innovid On Interactive CTV Advertising

PadSquad, which creates interactive and shoppable digital ads, said it is working with Innovid to expand into connected TV.

“Streaming is the dominant way people consume popular content today, and yet TV ads still look the same as they did in the twentieth century,” said Lance Wolder, head of marketing at PadSquad. “It’s about time video creative formats evolve to complement and enhance the streaming experience.”

The new Advanced CTV offering allows brands to enhance TV ad creative with second-screen experiences such as polls and shoppable carousels on mobile devices. All PadSquad formats feature QR codes.The offering is designed to enhance the value of impressions and allows for attribution modeling to measure and optimize business outcomes.,

“This partnership is all about scale and speed,” Wolder said. “Partnering with a trusted video leader like Innovid enables us to create advanced CTV formats for brands and serve them across all of the most popular devices and platforms people use around the world.”

Innovid’s platform enables thee delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV.

“Interactive video is one of the most influential advertising formats in the market today. Our research shows that interactive CTV campaigns – when compared to interactive mobile or PC campaigns – deliver stronger results across key performance and attention metrics,” said Krista Panoff, senior VP of global enterprise development at Innovid. “Through this partnership, savvy advertisers can further embrace programmatic and agile media buying practices without sacrificing creative quality – that’s a win-win for all.” ■