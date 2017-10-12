Pac-12 Networks Renews Deal With NCTC

Pac-12 Networks said it has renewed its carriage deal with the National Cable Television Cooperative, the buying consortium that includes more than 800 medium and small sized operators across the country.



With the deal, Pac-12 Networks' one national and six regional channels will be available to NCTC members.



“NCTC and its members are among Pac-12 Networks’ original partners, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership,” said Pac-12 Networks senior vice president/head of distribution & partner marketing Alden Budill in a statement. “Growing our reach to fans across the country and delivering the very best Pac-12 sporting content are strategic priorities for Pac-12 Networks, and we look forward to building on our strong foundations with NCTC in the years to come.”



Related: Pac-12 Networks Names Shuken President



The Pac-12 Networks, launched in 2012, serves as a showcase for Pac-12 universities: The University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California-Berkeley, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Colorado, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University.