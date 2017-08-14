Pac-12 Networks Names Shuken President

The Pac-12 Conference has named sports media veteran Mark Shuken president of Pac-12 Networks. Shuken, who has run sports networks for major media companies like Time Warner Cable, DirecTV, Fox Sports and Liberty Media, joins the college sports network officially on Sept. 6.

Shuken takes the spot vacated by former president Lydia Murphy-Stephans, whostepped downin June.

“Mark Shuken has consistently delivered growth across all areas of the sports media business and his track record of success and effective leadership makes him the right choice to take our Pac-12 Networks to the next level,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement.“In a rapidly changing media landscape, Pac-12 Networks is well positioned to take advantage of new technologies, platforms and consumer habits, and Mark’s creative leadership skills and expertise will enable us to continue to best serve our fans and University members.”

Shuken has a long history of running sports networks. He led the formation and branding of three regional sports networks for Time Warner Cable for the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers and LA Galaxy; served as president and CEO of DirecTV Sports Networks and as president and CEO of Liberty Sports Group, where he created and led the stand-alone division of regional sports networks and doubled revenue.



