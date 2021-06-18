OWN Marks Juneteenth With ‘OWN Your Shine: Juneteenth Artist Showcase’

OWN is observing Juneteenth with a series of profiles highlighting Black artists called “OWN Your Shine: Juneteenth Artist Showcase.” The campaign began June 14 with a five-minute short introducing several of the artists, and continues for a week, as 60-second pieces spotlight a range of artists.

President Biden signed legislation June 17 that makes Juneteenth a federal holiday. June 19 is the day for commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

OWN calls the event “a short-form profile series highlighting celebrated Black artists who powerfully reflect Black joy and the diversity and beauty of the Black experience. ‘OWN Your Shine: Juneteenth Artist Showcase’ aims to empower and uplift the OWN audience on this historic day with these stories of inspired, boundary-pushing Black creators.”

The profiles have been running throughout the week, and run all day June 19 on OWN and its social platforms.

The Oprah Winfrey Network aired special Honoring Our Kings June 15 as part of “OWN Your Shine.” Original series Ready to Love and Black Love air June 18.

Artists featured in “OWN Your Shine” include mixed media artist Tiffany Alfonseca, quilting artist Bisa Butler and textile artist Gio Swaby. Jac Benson II produced Own Your Shine.