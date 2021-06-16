OWN’s Tina Perry To Be Honored at Center for Communication

Tina Perry, president of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, will get the 2021 Frank Stanton Award for Excellence in Communication from the Center for Communication. The event happens Oct. 27.

“Tina is extraordinarily accomplished and her tenure at OWN has been transformative,” said Center for Communication Chairman David J. Barrett. “Our Stanton Award seeks to honor those individuals who not only achieve great success in the business, but who are also tireless advocates for a more equitable and representative industry. Tina Perry is such a leader.”

The award is named after the Center’s founder, longtime CBS president Dr. Frank Stanton. Past recipients include Katharine Graham, Ted Turner, Debra Lee, Richard Parsons, John Landgraf, David Nevins, Cesar Conde, Rita Ferro and Soledad O’Brien.

Named president of OWN in 2019, Perry oversees all operations and creative areas of the network. She was instrumental in OWN’s launch into scripted programming with series such as Queen Sugar, Cherish the Day, Greenleaf, The Haves and the Have Nots and David Makes Man. Perry also oversees the network’s lineup of unscripted hits, including Iyanla: Fix My Life, Love & Marriage: Huntsville and Black Love.

“I'm honored to be recognized by the Center for Communication with this award and humbled to be in the company of innovative media leaders who have created meaningful, visionary change in our industry," said Perry. "Representation on screen, behind the camera, and inside of OWN's offices has never been more important and we are working to ensure the best possible opportunities and access for the next generation."

The Center for Communication educates and inspires students seeking careers in media, with the goal to increase diversity throughout the industry.

“Tina Perry was the keynote interview at our third annual Women + Media Career Summit, and after her session was over, she was surrounded by young women eager to meet her,” said J. Max Robins, the Center’s president and executive director. “She undoubtedly had a busy day ahead of her, still she stayed for a long time to speak with them. That was an incredibly valuable and meaningful moment for those students. We are ever grateful for her dedication to our mission, and thrilled to present her with our 2021 Stanton Award.”

Last year’s event, saluting Soledad O’Brien, was a virtual one amid the pandemic. The Center will continue to monitor CDC, state and local guidance to assess the viability of returning to an in-person format in the fall.