OWN’s ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life' to Conclude After Eight Seasons

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network said Wednesday that it will end its long-running reality series Iylana: Fix My Life after eight seasons.

The series, which follows the exploits of life coach Iyanla Vanzant, will air its final six episodes beginning April 10, followed by a farewell special on May 22, network officials said.

The series, which launched in 2012, has been the highest-rated unscripted series in OWN history across all demos, and during its seventh season in 2020 the show was television’s most watched original series across broadcast and cable among African-American women, said OWN.

“We are grateful to Iyanla and her team for giving us this powerful show that has, for nearly the entire life of this network, been a favorite with our audience,” OWN president Tina Perry said. “Viewers have related to the struggles of those seeking guidance in the darkest of times and with Iyanla’s compassionate wisdom, we’ve seen the joy of overcoming pain that leads people on a path to true happiness.”

Added OWN CEO Oprah Winfrey: “The minute Iyanla stepped onto the stage of The Oprah Show, I knew she had a talent that was meant to be shared and I am glad that she created the perfect vehicle to provide OWN viewers with her healing magic. Sunsetting the series is bittersweet. I’m very thankful for her and the work she does and look forward to what unfolds next from her gift of teaching people to be better versions of themselves.”

