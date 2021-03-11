Discovery Plus Debuts Trailers for 'Super Soul' Oprah Winfrey Interview with Chip and Joanna Gaines
The couple's Interview with Oprah Winfrey to debut March 13 on streaming service
Discovery Plus has released preview trailers for its upcoming Super Soul interview special featuring Oprah Winfrey and Magnolia Network creators Chip and Joanna Gaines.
Super Soul, based on OWN’s SuperSoul Sunday series, will feature Winfrey's interview with the Gaines about the launch of The Magnolia Network on Discovery Plus, the couple's marriage, their life on the farm and raising five children, according to the streaming service.
The interview will also be available on Super Soul podcast beginning Wednesday, March 17, according to Discovery.
