Cable Nets, Streaming Services Celebrate Juneteenth, Father’s Day with Original Programming Specials

Cable networks and streaming services are gearing up this weekend to celebrate Father’s Day as well as Juneteenth -- the holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States -- with original programming specials and events.

In celebration of Father’s Day (June 20) , OWN on June 19 will feature a special, Honoring Our Kings: A Black Dad Conversation, hosted by Sterling K. Brown who discusses the joys and challenges of Black fatherhood with such celebrities as John Legend, D.L. Hughley, Tony Gonzalez and Deon Cole. The special follows a June 15 OWN original show, Honor Our Kings: Celebrating Black Fatherhood, that is currently streaming on Discovery Plus.

Netflix on June 18 will premiere a Father’s Day-themed original movie Fatherhood, starring Kevin Hart as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world, according to the streaming service.

In honor of the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy on June 19, 1865, the industry’s Juneteenth focus begins tonight (June 17) with Peacock’s Civil War (or Who Do We Think We Are), a documentary exploring how Americans tell the story of their Civil War through interviews and scenes filmed North and South from President Obama’s final year in office through the present, according to the streaming service.

On Saturday, History will premiere the documentary Fight The Power: The Movements That Changed America. Hosted by NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the documentary will look at the impact key movements throughout US History have had in shaping our society, laws, and culture.

Also on Saturday, Revolt, in partnership with Vice Media Group, will premiere a special episode of Revolt Black News that will feature influential conversations and musical performances set to explore political topics relevant to the Black youth and leaders of today to encourage young changemakers to exercise their political rights and benefit future generations.

In addition, The Smithsonian Channel will air throughout the day original video essays from prominent and emerging writers, artists, activists, community leaders and teachers reflecting on Juneteenth and how this consequential moment in American history deeply resonates today.

