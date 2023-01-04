‘Outer Banks’ Season Three on Netflix February 23

The new season of sandy teen drama Outer Banks is on Netflix February 23. It is season three. The show, created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, is about the rich kids and not so well-off kids, their gangs known as the Kooks and the Pogues, battling on an island off North Carolina, and a crew of have-nots searching for a lost treasure.

In season three, the Pogues have departed the Outer Banks and find themselves washed ashore on a desert island they call “Poguelandia.” They enjoy fishing, swimming and hanging out, but things go south pretty quickly for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure.

“They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty,” according to Netflix. “Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.”

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow and Jonathan Daviss are in the cast.

Season two came out in summer 2021. ■