Order a Pizza, Get 30-Days of Free Epix

Epix has launched a promotion with Dominos, with anyone ordering a pizza online getting 30 days of free access to Epix Now.

“We’re thrilled to pair up with Domino’s and offer customers a month of EPIX NOW,” said Michael Wright, president of Epix. “For 30 days, customers will have unlimited access to movies such as Creed II or Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as our growing slate of acclaimed original series. Plus, our service is commercial-free, so your movie night won’t be interrupted with ads.”

Customer who place an online order can get their free Epix Now by clicking a link on their order confirmation page, Domino’s Tracker page or order confirmation email

“Pizza and movies go hand-in-hand,” said Art D’Elia, Domino’s executive VP – chief marketing officer. “Whether you’re looking for a fun way to entertain your family at home or you want a date night in, Domino’s has you covered. The best part is, no credit card is needed and you won’t be charged after the month is up. All you need to provide is an email address and you’re good to go!”