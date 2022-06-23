OpenAP Working with Snowflake To Provide Media Data Clean Room

Advanced advertising company OpenAP said it formed a strategic partnership with data cloud company Snowflake to create a “clean room” facility in which TV networks, advertisers and media buyers can share data in order to better target and measure campaigns.

The OpenAP Data Hub is being developed in stages with an initial rollout set for the start of the 2023 broadcast year.

Clean rooms have become an essential technology in the advertising world, enabling buyers and sellers to exchange proprietary information in a secure manner that protects viewer privacy. Some companies have established their own clean rooms, including NBCUniversal, Disney Advertising and Roku. Disney and Roku are among those working with Snowflake.

“Enabling data-rich, cross-platform advertising that is relevant to how consumers are viewing video today requires the resolution of viewership data across multiple environments. The future of advertising must be built on top of powerful clean room technology to perform at the massive scale of TV. Together with Snowflake, we are designing an ecosystem for TV advertising that is open and interoperable, all while protecting the privacy of viewer data,” said OpenAP CEO David Levy.

The OpenAP Data Hub will be a central destination for cross-publisher and cross-platform campaign data and analysis. It is being designed to enable access to the OpenID spine and TV data appended to the spine, including OpenAP demographic audiences, custom audiences and OpenID exposure data.

“Cross-screen viewership has meant that campaign data must be seamlessly matched across multiple devices and doing this at scale for advertisers requires data sets to be matched between multiple parties fast and securely. By creating the OpenAP Data Hub as the TV clean room solution, we are designing a future for advertising that will power relevant brand messages wherever consumers are viewing video without ever having to move or copy data for identity resolution and enrichment,” said Dan Callahan, senior VP, data strategy and sales innovation at Fox; Krishan Bhatia, president & chief business officer at NBCUniversal; John Halley, chief operating officer, advertising revenue at Paramount; and Jim Keller, executive VP, digital ad sales and advanced advertising at Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. in a joint statement.

Fox, NBCU, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are owners of OpenAP.

The OpenAP Data Hub is being built on the Snowflake Media Data Cloud platform and will include custom areas for publishers, data and measurement companies and marketers. Native functions will be built in, making it easier and faster to upload and distribute data, the company said.

“Our partnership with OpenAP will empower publishers and advertisers with the cross-platform capability they need to execute and measure privacy-based, targeted advertising campaigns,” said Bill Stratton, global head of media, entertainment and advertising vertical, Snowflake. “Our work together integrating the OpenAP Data Hub with the Media Data Cloud will set a new standard for cross platform advertising and collaboration in this new age of data and privacy.” ■