Only 15% of Viewers Say They’ll Pay to Avoid Ads

Consumers may not like commercials, based on the popularity of Netflix, but in a new survey by LoopMe just 15% said they rather pay for programming and avoid ads.

The survey found that 45% said yes when asked do you view ads in exchange for free video or editorial content. Another 40% said it depends on the content.

The data comes in as streaming services like Peacock and Discovery Plus start to offer viewers a choice between low-priced versions with commercials and higher priced versions that are commercial free. More are on the way, with Paramount Plus and HBO Max launching ad supported tiers in June.

At the same time, free, ad supported streaming services like Pluto TV, Tubi and The Roku Channel are gaining viewers.

People have said they’ve become familiar with commercials, with 24% saying that they’re most comfortable receiving ads over TV and radio. That trailed only direct mail with at 25%. Fewer people like online and social media ads and almost no-one--2%--were comfortable getting phone calls and texts that were advertisements.

The survey also found that 27% of people felt websites and apps were most helpful in making their smartest purchasing decision. By contrast just 16% cited TV and radio.

The survey also looked at government regulation and found that 59% of American said current ad rules are not working, with 33% unsure and 8% saying they are effective.

LoopMe, an outcomes-based digital advertising platform, delivered this research study to 142,976 consumers via mobile devices, getting 2,410 responses.