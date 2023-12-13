Oliver Hudson, Fox Ink Producing Deal

Actor and producer Oliver Hudson has entered into a broadcast direct deal with Fox. Hudson and his producing partner, John Stalberg, will develop comedy and drama projects for Fox.

Hudson was in the first two seasons of Fox drama The Cleaning Lady.

“Oliver is a talented, versatile actor and an inspired storyteller who brings an incredible amount of energy to everything he does,” said Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment president of scripted programming. “We are excited to build on our relationship with him and tap into his intense creativity to jointly develop and produce premium dramas and comedies that further grow Fox Entertainment’s robust slate of owned series.”

Hudson’s TV credits, besides The Cleaning Lady, include comedies Splitting Up Together and Rules of Engagement. Raised by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, his siblings include Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell. He got his start on Dawson’s Creek.

“I have been lucky enough to work in front of the camera with Michael Thorn and his team and am now looking forward to collaborating with them to bring my ideas to life with Fox, a network that’s unafraid to push the boundaries to tell stories that entertain and dig into the complexities and quirks of the human condition,” said Hudson. “I have always enjoyed both comedy and drama, so it’s exciting to tackle both as potentially one of the best producers this planet has ever seen!”

Separately, Hudson and Joe Buck are currently developing the animated comedy Daddy Issues for Fox, with Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment producing. The show is inspired by the Daddy Issues podcast from Buck and Hudson.