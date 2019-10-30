‘Lodge 49’ Will Not Continue on AMC

Lodge 49 has come to an end on AMC, after two seasons. Season two began Aug. 12.

The quirky drama, starring Wyatt Russell, averaged 132,000 viewers 18-49 in live+3 in season two, and 428,000 total viewers. The ratings are down substantially from season one.

“We are so proud to have had Lodge 49 on our air,” said the network in a statement. “This wonderful show gave audiences fresh and unforgettable characters in a world that did not exist anywhere else on television. Thanks to the stellar cast including Wyatt Russell, Sonya Cassidy and Brent Jennings and to our partners in this unique labor of love, Jim Gavin, Peter Ocko and Paul Giamatti for two remarkable seasons that initiated the world into The Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx.”

Gavin created the show, and executive produces along with showrunner Ocko, Giamatti, Dan Carey and Jeff Freilich.