O’Connor Latest Executive to Depart From Univision

Univision Communications said that chief revenue officer Tonia O’Connor is stepping down and leaving the company, where she’s worked for 10 years.

O’Connor’s departure follows CEO Randy Falco and chief content officer Issac Lee as Univision, the once dominant Spanish language television network struggles against Comcast’s Telemundo.

Telemundo, which outbid Univision for the World Cup, has been running neck and neck in primetime ratings with programming that appears fresher than the telenovelas that have long comprised the bulk of Univision’s schedule.

After failing to be able to take the company public in an initial public offering, Univision has been cutting costs and put its digital properties, including The Onion and Gizmodo, on the block.

“For more than a decade, Tonia O’Connor has been a key figure in transforming Univision from a niche media asset into a major player in the U.S. media landscape,” Univision said in a statement attributed to the company’s board of directors. “We greatly appreciate her leadership and the important role she played in driving the company’s growth, negotiating complex transactions and developing new revenue streams. We thank her and wish her well and continued success in her new endeavors.”